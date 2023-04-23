Schroder (Achilles) is available and will play Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
The veteran point guard has been dealing with right Achilles soreness, but he won't have problems featuring off the bench in Game 3 of the series with the Lakers starting D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in the backcourt once again.
