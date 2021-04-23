site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Available Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Schroder (foot) will play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Schroder will continue to play through a foot infection as expected. The starting point guard should see his usual workload in Thursday's game.
