Schroder (ankle) will be available to play in Tuesday's season opener against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Schroder has been dealing with a sprained ankle over the past few days after injuring it during the Lakers' preseason game against the Suns last Wednesday. The guard appears to be healthy however, as no one is listed on the Lakers' injury reported heading into Tuesday's opener versus the Clippers.