Schroder (foot) is available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Schroder will be available despite a right foot infection. This month, he's averaged 14.3 points, 7.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes.
