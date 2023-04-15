Schroder was active at Saturday's practice after being held out of Friday's practice precautionarily, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Darvin Ham gave Schroder the day off Friday after the guard missed the Lakers' final two regular-season games with an Achilles issue. However, it looks like Schroder will be good to go for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Grizzlies, considering he was back at practice Saturday.