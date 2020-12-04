Coach Frank Vogel said that he will give Schroder "strong consideration" as a potential starter, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Coach Vogel noted Schroder being a great fit next to LeBron James because of the guard's ability to be effective on and off the ball. Schroder was second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season behind now-teammate Montrezl Harrell, coming off the bench for all but two games. However, Schroder still saw 30.8 minutes per game, averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Notably, he improved his three-point shooting, hitting 38.5 percent of his 5.0 attempts per game. Keeping that efficiency steady will be a key for Schroder in playing alongside LeBron, whether the former starts or not.