Schroder posted 25 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's overtime win over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old bounced back from Thursday's eight-point effort to post his 14th game with 20-plus points this season. Schroder was averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in his previous three games before Thursday's performance, so Saturday's bounce-back game was an encouraging sight for his fantasy managers. The eighth-year guard is looking at heavy minutes the rest of the way as the only true point guard on the Lakers.