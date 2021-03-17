Schroder posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 137-121 victory versus Minnesota.

Schroder entered the contest in a post-All-Star-break funk, averaging only 8.5 points on 31.3 percent shooting over two games. He was much better Tuesday, making five of his 11 shot attempts en route to 16 points. He did turn the ball over five times, but as long as the veteran point guard can score at a decent pace and create shots for his teammates, he'll continue to play a key role in the Lakers' quest for a second straight NBA championship.