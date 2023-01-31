Schroder posted 10 points (2-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nets.

Schroder was able to reach double-digit points for the second straight game Monday, but that was largely due to his five free-throw makes. The point guard struggled massively from the field, making just two of 15 tries. It was his worst shooting effort in what has been an ugly 10-game stretch during which he has hit just 32.1 percent of his shot attempts while averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.1 steals across 33.9 minutes.