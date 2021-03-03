Schroder totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 38 minutes Tuesday in a loss to the Suns.

The point guard struggled to get his shot to fall against Phoenix, but he finished second on the team in scoring and tied for the team lead with six dimes. He took on a larger-than-usual role on offense with the team hit hard by injuries, and he may see even more shots in the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday with LeBron James (ankle) slated to sit out. Schroder has averaged 17.0 points and 4.7 dimes since returning from a four-game absence Feb. 26.