Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against Minnesota, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

No surprises here with Schroder carrying a probable tag prior to this update. With D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and LeBron James (foot) out, Schroder will likely be a big part of the offense once again and is coming off a 26-point showing against the Thunder on March 1.

