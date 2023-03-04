Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against Minnesota, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
No surprises here with Schroder carrying a probable tag prior to this update. With D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and LeBron James (foot) out, Schroder will likely be a big part of the offense once again and is coming off a 26-point showing against the Thunder on March 1.
