Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
After seven missed games, Schroder will return to the lineup. He's not expected to be on a formal minutes limit, but we also shouldn't be surprised if he plays fewer minutes than usual.
