Schroder will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

D'Angelo Russell (foot) is back after a one-game absence, so he'll return to his usual spot in the first unit, which means Schroder's minutes will likely return to the lower-20s. He's not the most attractive fantasy option with the main guys in L.A. healthy.