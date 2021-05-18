Shroder admitted Tuesday that his conditioning has not returned fully after being out due to the league's health and safety protocols, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Shroder averaged north of 32 minutes per game over the course of the regular season but only made it back to 29 in his second game back from his absence. It sounds like he's still not quite ready for his full workload, so it's possible his minutes will be slightly limited again during Wednesday's play-in game.