Lakers head coach Devin Ham said Schroder is considered day-to-day with a thumb injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Schroder missed the Lakers' preseason finale due to a thumb issue, leaving his status for Tuesday's regular-season contest in question. Fellow point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is also questionable, so Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn could operate as Los Angeles' top guards to start the campaign.
