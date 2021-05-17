Schroder finished Sunday's 110-98 win over the Pelicans with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes.

Schroder is still shaking off the rust after missing seven straight contests while in the NBA's health and safety protocols from May 2 to May 12. He managed to play in both games of the Lakers' back-to-back set this weekend, which should help him gear up for Wednesday's postseason play-in game versus Golden State. Schroder finished his first season in Los Angeles with per-game averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.