Schroder tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes Friday in a 100-86 victory over the Cavaliers.
Schroder trailed only Montrezl Harrell for the team lead in scoring in the contest with 17 points while tying for top honors in assists (seven) and steals (four). His all-around effort was crucial in helping Los Angeles snap a four-game losing streak that has coincided with the absence of both Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle). In his first season with the Lakers, Schroder is posting per-game averages of 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Records second double-double•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Drops 15 in loss Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Supplies 22 points at Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Puts up 22 points•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Bounces back with solid effort•