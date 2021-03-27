Schroder tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes Friday in a 100-86 victory over the Cavaliers.

Schroder trailed only Montrezl Harrell for the team lead in scoring in the contest with 17 points while tying for top honors in assists (seven) and steals (four). His all-around effort was crucial in helping Los Angeles snap a four-game losing streak that has coincided with the absence of both Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle). In his first season with the Lakers, Schroder is posting per-game averages of 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.