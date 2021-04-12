Schroder is considered probable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a bruised pelvis, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, but it was enough to land Schroder on the injury report as the Lakers enter a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back set. Schroder was ejected from Saturday's game against the Nets after putting up 19 points and four assists in 20 minutes.
