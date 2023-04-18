Schroder has been termed probable for Game 2 despite right foot soreness, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Schroder joins LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) on the probable train for Wednesday, but there is little to worry about for any of the trio leading up to the tilt, barring a change in status for some reason. Shroder logged 20 minutes off the bench in Game 1 and produced seven points, four assists and a board, and he should continue to provide depth on the ball behind D'Angelo Russell on Wednesday.