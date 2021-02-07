Schroder totaled 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's win over the Pistons in double overtime.

For the second straight game, Schroder surpassed the 20-point mark despite taking only nine shots from the field. He has combined to make 14 of 18 field-goal attempts and 13 of 13 tries from the charity stripe over that span, showing that he can make an impact despite being the Lakers' third option, at best, on offense. Though Schroder's per-game averages are slightly down in comparison to last season, he is still averaging a solid 14.2 points, 3.6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest.