Schroder ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and eight assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Schroder played a solid role for the Lakers in the first half, scoring seven points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field while adding three assists. He chipped in another nine points in the second half, but it was his five assists in the fourth quarter that really stood out in helping Los Angeles complete the improbable comeback on the road. Schroder dished out a game-high eight dimes on the night and knocked down all of his free throws for the second straight game. He's also scored in double figures in three straight, shooting 52.1 percent from the field over that stretch.