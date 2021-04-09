Schroder recorded 10 points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Heat.

Schroder didn't have his best offensive showing Thursday, but he compensated for his struggles from the floor with another stellar passing performance. The veteran point guard has now dished out six or more assists in nine contests in a row and is averaging 8.6 dimes per contest in that nine-game span.