Schroder posted 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Clippers.

The arrival of Schroder radically changes how the Lakers operate. Despite dropping the first game, Schroder looked poised as the floor general, a role usually reserved for LeBron James. As long as Paul Vogel continues to give Schroder starts, he'll deliver with a number of assists and points.