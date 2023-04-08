Schroder (neck) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Suns according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) remain questionable, while D'Angelo Russell (foot) is probable. Schroder is difficult to trust in fantasy basketball when the Lakers are close to full strength, as he played just 13 minutes on Wednesday against the Clippers.
