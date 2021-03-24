Schroder managed 15 points (2-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Schroder struggled offensively overall from the field in this one but picked up the slack by getting to the charity stripe and knocking down a season high. The guard has now reached the 15-point mark in five straight outings and is averaging 18.2 points along with 5.6 assists during that span.