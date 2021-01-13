Schroder registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.
Schroder was one of six Lakers players that scored in double digits in this one, and that has been a noticeable trend for the German playmaker -- he has registered 10 or more points in all but two games in 2020-21, though those two games have come over Schroder's last four appearances. He has been a reliable scoring threat in the backcourt but, as a secondary option in an attack led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Schroder's upside won't be as high as it was last season when he played for the Thunder.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Minimal impact Thursday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Adds 12 points in win•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Solid again Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Scores 11 in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Double-doubles with 12 rebounds•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Starting in Lakers debut•