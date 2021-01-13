Schroder registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Schroder was one of six Lakers players that scored in double digits in this one, and that has been a noticeable trend for the German playmaker -- he has registered 10 or more points in all but two games in 2020-21, though those two games have come over Schroder's last four appearances. He has been a reliable scoring threat in the backcourt but, as a secondary option in an attack led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Schroder's upside won't be as high as it was last season when he played for the Thunder.