Schroder recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Jazz.

Schroder continues to excel despite dealing with a lingering foot infection. The guard matched a season-high four steals in the loss and remained efficient as a shooter despite a regression in scoring from his last contest.