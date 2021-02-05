Schroder totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and four assists in Thursday's win over Denver.

Schroder took only nine shots in 30 minutes, but he registered his highest point total in over two weeks thanks to a hot hand that missed only twice on the evening. The veteran also tallied four assists to rank second on the team behind LeBron James in the contest. In his first season in Los Angeles, Schroder has assumed a starting role and is averaging a solid 13.9 points, 3.6 boards and 4.2 dimes per contest.