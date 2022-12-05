Schroder supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Wizards.

Schroder was a non-factor on the offensive end but did manage to deliver eight assists for anyone who streamed him in. While this isn't the most inspiring fantasy line, the 30 minutes are encouraging, especially given the Lakers were at full strength. It appears as though they are going to run with him as a starter for the foreseeable future, meaning he could have some backend value for anyone in need of dimes.