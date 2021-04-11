Schroder was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from Saturday's game against the Nets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old and Kyrie Irving were both ejected early in the third quarter Saturday, marking the first career ejection for each player. Schroder put up 19 points 7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FG), four assists and one rebound in 20 minutes before being sent off the court.
