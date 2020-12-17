Schroder won't return to Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns due to a left ankle injury, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, the 27-year-old suffered a mild ankle sprain and could be available for Friday's preseason finale. Schroder had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes before the injury.