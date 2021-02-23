Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to return for Friday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Schroder will miss two more contests, Monday and Wednesday, before making a return to the court. He'll miss four total contests due to COVID-19 protocols, assuming he is cleared for a Friday return.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Out at least three games•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Status for Saturday unclear•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Out due to protocols•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Puts up 24 points against Wolves•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Quiet in loss to Nuggets•