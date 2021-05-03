Schroder is expected to remain out for 10-to-14 days due to the league's health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Lakers, who dropped embarrassing games to Sacramento and Toronto over the weekend, despite LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis playing in both contests. Los Angeles will now be without its third-best player for at least the next week-and-a-half, meaning Schroder will likely only be able to play in one or two regular season games before the start of the postseason -- or, at the rate the Lakers are losing games, perhaps the Western Conference play-in tournament.