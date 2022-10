Schroder (not injury related) is expected to join the team early this week, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Schroder has been in Germany while working through visa issues. His return sounds imminent, so he should have plenty of time to work with the team in camp and carve out a role for himself. He's one of multiple backcourt options the Lakers figure to toy with in preseason in an attempt to figure out the best lineup combinations.