Schroder (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game at Washington.
Schroder has been playing through a sore left calf of late, but he didn't appear affected Monday against Orlando, as he notched his third straight double-double by way of 21 points and 10 assists. Schroder has played 38, 37 and 38 minutes over the last three games.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Third straight double-double•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Will play Monday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Questionable with sore calf•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Produces double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Playing Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Probable vs. Mavs•