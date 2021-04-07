Schroder posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 110-101 victory over the Raptors.

Schroder went an awful 3-for-12 for eight points during Sunday's 104-86 loss to the Clippers, which was his first game in single-digits since March 15. He got back on track Tuesday, reaching double-digit scoring while posting at least seven assists for the fourth straight game. With Anthony Davis (calf, Achilles) and LeBron James (ankle) out, Schroder becomes the driving force of the Lakers' offense.