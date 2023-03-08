Schroder ended Tuesday's 112-103 victory over the Grizzlies with 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes.
Schroder logged 35 minutes with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) sidelined. Russell is slated to return for Friday's game against the Raptors, and while Schroder will often be the first man off the bench, a slight dip in production should be expected.
