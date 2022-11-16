Schroder (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schroder is expected to make his season debut Friday against the Pistons, and he seems to be trending toward making that a reality by fully participating in practice Wednesday. The 29-year-old will presumably be monitored in the coming days to see how his surgically repaired thumb responds to his increased work, but it seems likely that he'll be active against Detroit on Friday.