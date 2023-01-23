Schroder produced 24 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
The Lakers pulled a huge comeback Sunday, and Schroder played a significant role in the win, finishing as a valuable contributor on both ends of the court. Schroder had a tough stretch between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18 with four straight single-digit scoring numbers, but he's been quite good this month with averages of 16.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across 11 January appearances.
