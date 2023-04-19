Schroder (foot) is available for Game 2 against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Schroder, along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday. Schroder should continue to play the backup point guard role behind D'Angelo Russell and doesn't seem to be limited by his nagging foot injury.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Deemed probable for Game 2•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Probable for Game 1•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Held out of Friday's practice•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Steps up in overtime thriller•