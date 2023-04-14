Head coach Darvin Ham said Schroder was held out of Friday's practice for "precautionary" reasons, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the final two games of the regular season due to an Achilles issue, Schroder was fantastic during the Lakers' Play-In Tournament win over Minnesota on Tuesday, posting 21 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists a steal in 33 minutes. It doesn't sound like the point guard is in any danger of missing Sunday's Game 1 clash in Memphis, but further clarity on his absence from practice Friday should surface when Los Angeles releases its injury report Saturday.