Schroder closed with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to Phoenix.

Schroder made his season debut last Friday and struggled across 16 minutes of action, but he bounced back Sunday with a quality 13-point performance. However, the backup point guard couldn't maintain his momentum and fell flat against the Suns. Schroder has plenty of competition for playing time, so his early struggles could be detrimental to his chances of carving out a role in the Lakers' rotation.