Schroder (right Achilles soreness) is probable for Friday's Game 6 versus Memphis, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schroder has been playing through a lingering Achilles issue throughout the entirety of the Western Conference Quarterfinals and pops up on the injury report once again due to the injury. Though Schroder has averaged 21.9 minutes per game in the series, he has been held scoreless twice and remains a tough player to trust in fantasy formats due to his inconsistency.