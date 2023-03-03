Schroder is listed as probable for Friday's meeting with the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Schroder tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's game but managed to stay in the game and finish with a team-high 26 points. With the Lakers already shorthanded in the backcourt, fantasy managers should expect Schroder to be back in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive contest Friday.