Schroder (foot) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Schroder has been dealing with a right foot infection but appears likely to play through the injury once again Monday. He totaled 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes in Saturday's win over Utah.
