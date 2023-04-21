Schroder is probable for Game 3 against the Grizzlies due to right Achilles soreness.
Schroder has been receiving probable tags due to his lingering Achilles injury but has played in both contests to start the series. He is averaging 3.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes in the first two games.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Deemed probable for Game 2•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Probable for Game 1•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Held out of Friday's practice•