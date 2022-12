Schroder is probable to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Magic due to left foot soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Schroder will likely start if he's able to play Tuesday, as he has in his last 16 appearances. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes across his last six games.