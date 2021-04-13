Schroder (pelvis) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Schroder is dealing with a bruised pelvis, which he was able to play through in Monday's loss to the Knicks. Schroder was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers in Monday's game, going for 21 points and six assists in 37 minutes.
