Schroder is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Boston due to a pelvis contusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Schroder has been dealing with a pelvis injury over the past two games. The guard seems unaffected by the injury however, as Schroder has logged 36 and 37 minutes of action in each of the last two Lakers' matchups. Schroder has also posted at least 19 points in three straight games.