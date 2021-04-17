Schroder (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Schroder continues to deal with a right foot infection but will likely be able to play through the injury once again Friday. He totaled eight points, eight assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Thursday's loss to Boston.
